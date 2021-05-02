Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,317 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

