eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,897 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in eBay by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.