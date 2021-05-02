Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.80 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $97,542.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

