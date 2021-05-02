Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $551.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00856677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.26 or 0.08663006 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

