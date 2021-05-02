Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 47.5% in April

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDUC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 12,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $148.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Educational Development by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Educational Development by 28,535.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

