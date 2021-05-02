Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $51.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

