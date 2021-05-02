Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

