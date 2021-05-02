Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Embarr Downs shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 16,991,757 shares.

About Embarr Downs (OTCMKTS:EMBR)

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

