Emerald Crypto Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $312,427.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 113.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.