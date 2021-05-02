Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $405.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
