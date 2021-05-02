Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

