Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Employers has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

