Encore Wire Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.