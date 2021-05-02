Encore Wire Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encore Wire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Encore Wire stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit