Energo Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Energo has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $442,867.50 and approximately $2,647.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

