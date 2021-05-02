ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.94 ($12.87).

ETR ENI opened at €9.92 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.81. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

