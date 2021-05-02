EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.63 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

