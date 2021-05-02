Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

ENVA stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Enova International has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

