Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.