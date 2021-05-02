Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

