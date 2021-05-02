Equal Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 206% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $646,268.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Equal Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,274,750 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.