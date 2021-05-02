Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $826.89.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $720.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $687.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.93. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.