Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$147.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.38.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$128.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.69. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

