Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETRN opened at $8.16 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

