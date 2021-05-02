Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

