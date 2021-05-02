ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESSA shares. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

