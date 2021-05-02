Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $72.11

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $74.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $9,427,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit