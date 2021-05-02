Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $72.11

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.11, but opened at $74.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $74.47, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $9,427,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

