ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $71.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

