ETHplode (ETHPLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $62,991.09 and approximately $84.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

