Eukles Asset Management Acquires 223 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.79.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

