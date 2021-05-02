Eukles Asset Management Acquires 772 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

