Eukles Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

