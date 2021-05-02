Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,141. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

