Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.