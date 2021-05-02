EverQuote (EVER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $964.45 million, a PE ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $26,454.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $665,774.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

