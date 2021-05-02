Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.54. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.