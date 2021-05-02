Exela Technologies (XELA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

