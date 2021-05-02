Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.
Shares of EXTR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.