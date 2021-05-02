Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.