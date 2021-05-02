Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $53.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.12.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

