Facebook, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

