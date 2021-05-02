Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $380.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80. Facebook has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

