Faceter (FACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,211.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Faceter has a market cap of $685,506.16 and approximately $2,211.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00855676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00097307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.08618459 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.