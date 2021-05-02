Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.52 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $15,137.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004398 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

