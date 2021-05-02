Fera Hits Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Fera has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Fera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Fera has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $51,350.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00279011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.38 or 0.01113477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00723206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.27 or 0.99922237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

