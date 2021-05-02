Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FIS opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

