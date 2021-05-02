Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.