Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 70.6% in April

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

