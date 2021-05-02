Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 977 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 751.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

