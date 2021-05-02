Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $91,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 905.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

