Financial Contrast: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 13 0 2.76 Antero Resources 1 4 7 0 2.50

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $42.06, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.94%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76% Antero Resources -58.04% -2.17% -0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.57, suggesting that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 1.96 $4.08 billion $2.27 13.38 Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.62 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -64.43

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Antero Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

