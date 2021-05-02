First American Trust FSB Sells 394 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.74 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

